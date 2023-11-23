Diamond Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Diamond OG and Purple Punch. Diamond Punch is a potent and flavorful strain that offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Diamond Punch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diamond Punch effects include focused, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Common Citizen, Diamond Punch features flavors like grape, berry, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Diamond Punch typically ranges from $30–$89. Diamond Punch is a fast-flowering strain that produces dense and frosty buds with purple hues. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



