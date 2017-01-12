Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very distinct smell - a lot of body and this is a good way to relax before chilling . Smooth like butter , it's purple hues are noteable in a very floral wine way when blazed the taste has an edge slight harsh upon smooth classic OG flavor. Just a very unique strain I can say I like this better than...
Honestly was surprised from it. It hit me quickly out of nowhere and I got stuck for a good minute. 11/10 recommend but honestly don't try to smoke a blunt of it by yourself unless you have the time and munchies to disappear from the world for a good while XD