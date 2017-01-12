ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Diamond Valley Kush
  • Leafly flower of Diamond Valley Kush

Hybrid

Diamond Valley Kush

Diamond Valley Kush

Diamond Valley Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces dense, medium-sized buds that emanate a classic OG aroma. These earthy nuggets have bright green foliage with brownish orange hairs throughout. This Kush variety supplies a deep, stoney buzz to the body and flushes the mind of anxiety and depression. Newbies, approach this powerful indica strain with caution. 

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for orangevelie
Member since 2016
CC in Toronto has this in and it's fantastic. Strong. Earthy. One previous review it's a good wake up strain, gets the head clear. So good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for TheDankestBrother
Member since 2015
A hidden west coast gem, supremely dank. High relaxation, smooth, calm, clear
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jrullman
Member since 2015
Very distinct smell - a lot of body and this is a good way to relax before chilling . Smooth like butter , it's purple hues are noteable in a very floral wine way when blazed the taste has an edge slight harsh upon smooth classic OG flavor. Just a very unique strain I can say I like this better than...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for ShannonLeta420
Member since 2017
Fantastic flavor profile. Terps come through shining and leave your body and mind similarly bright. Nice creative flow and relaxing body high. Great strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for gioawesomepossum
Member since 2016
Honestly was surprised from it. It hit me quickly out of nowhere and I got stuck for a good minute. 11/10 recommend but honestly don't try to smoke a blunt of it by yourself unless you have the time and munchies to disappear from the world for a good while XD
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Diamond OG
parent
Strain
Diamond Valley Kush

Photos

User uploaded image of Diamond Valley KushUser uploaded image of Diamond Valley Kush