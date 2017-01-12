Diamond Valley Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces dense, medium-sized buds that emanate a classic OG aroma. These earthy nuggets have bright green foliage with brownish orange hairs throughout. This Kush variety supplies a deep, stoney buzz to the body and flushes the mind of anxiety and depression. Newbies, approach this powerful indica strain with caution.
Diamond Valley Kush
