Diesel Bite is a sativa-leaning hybrid typically testing around 22–23% THC, delivering a classic fuel-forward experience rooted in diesel-style genetics. This terpene-rich cultivar features bold notes of sharp gasoline, citrus zest, and earthy funk with a slightly sweet finish. Driven by terpenes like limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, Diesel Bite offers a bright, invigorating profile. Expect a fast-acting, cerebral high that promotes energy, focus, and creativity while maintaining a smooth, functional feel. Uplifting and flavorful, Diesel Bite is ideal for daytime use, staying productive, or sparking inspiration. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!