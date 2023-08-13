Diesel Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Diesel Cake.
a........s
August 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
good body high/ makes you feel lightweight
t........e
November 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
My friends and I had to separate our selves into a closet to try to stop laughing so hard.
B........y
March 21, 2024
Creative
Focused
This is an amazing strain, creating an uplifting and elevated feel. As a depression user this strain great at making the pain more deal able physical and emotional! Keep up the great work growers. Thank you dearly.
F........3
2 days ago
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Awesome taste and breaks up nice.Has a very good taste like fruit loops suggest as a nighttime remedy especially if you have a hard time sleeping
o........y
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great taste but it’s a stinky weed. Diesel smell. Very chunky buds give a quick cerebral effect. Leaves a cake icing taste in the mouth.
e........4
June 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Really like this strain. It looks great very frosty huge buds fire orange hairs. Also tastes amazing, vanilla with a hint of like apple pie or something mused with diesel on the after taste. uplifting and relaxing as well. Good buzz that lasts a little while that eases into moderate relaxation. It is a perfect wake n bake strain and just an all day strain as it isn’t too speedy. I would buy this strain açai if I get the chance I payed 12.75$ cdn. For 1/8th.