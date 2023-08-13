Really like this strain. It looks great very frosty huge buds fire orange hairs. Also tastes amazing, vanilla with a hint of like apple pie or something mused with diesel on the after taste. uplifting and relaxing as well. Good buzz that lasts a little while that eases into moderate relaxation. It is a perfect wake n bake strain and just an all day strain as it isn’t too speedy. I would buy this strain açai if I get the chance I payed 12.75$ cdn. For 1/8th.