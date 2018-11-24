Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Not for me at all, I had the worst experience. I was not uplifted, nor stress-less in fact, I was stuck and super paranoid (one of the side effects but it was like super, super intense!. So this was not a feel good head buzz nor is it good to relieve anxiety if anything this heightened my anxiety....
Diesel dough from euphoria wellness has got to b one of my favorite strains, the taste is strong with diesel as well the aroma an the high is very euphoric an great for daytime use One of my favorite diesel strains next to sour gorilla