Diesel Dough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Diesel Dough.

Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
This strain is absolutely amazing f**king rocks! 😉 Come across this strain buy it.
feelings
Avatar for dareewalker
Member since 2019
Not for me at all, I had the worst experience. I was not uplifted, nor stress-less in fact, I was stuck and super paranoid (one of the side effects but it was like super, super intense!. So this was not a feel good head buzz nor is it good to relieve anxiety if anything this heightened my anxiety....
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for MisterJayno420
Member since 2019
My high was exactly the opposite of uplifting. I was stuck and didn't have the munchies. I was just High as crap !!! Loved it !!!
feelings
Avatar for worldorderMD
Member since 2019
After many years of trying a variety of strains from a range of dispensaries I’ve can safely confirm that this is my favorite strain to date. Curbs my anxiety but keeps me energized, can’t go wrong
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for maestrothirteen
Member since 2019
Love it!!!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for kayla.r0s3
Member since 2019
Amazing to find a strain that actually works for me this well!!!! I’m in love with the diesel family! &lt;3
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Deepsmoke420
Member since 2019
Diesel dough from euphoria wellness has got to b one of my favorite strains, the taste is strong with diesel as well the aroma an the high is very euphoric an great for daytime use One of my favorite diesel strains next to sour gorilla
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for smokingman420
Member since 2014
Damn!! Grabbed a little bit from Theory and it rocks! Smoked a J feeling euphoric talkative n happy. Good head high with just a touch of body relaxation.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted