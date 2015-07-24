Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I honestly don't know why this strain doesn't have more good reviews. It's one of my favourite so far. Very smooth, relaxing mental effects. You just feel so happy and find yourself smiling while pain is fading away and you just feel so relaxed.
Powerful, ass-kicking, major league body high that lasts for hours and hours and hours. Lemony/earthy flavor that is excellent to vape but if you're doing a bowl, mother of Jeebus, this stuff burns all the way down. But it's worth it. The stoned sense of peace and contentment is ethereal. This high ...