Digweed reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Digweed.

Avatar for SourPatchLittle
Member since 2017
Very mellow strain. 5% THC 5% CBD. Uplifting, happy.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for mellecorriveau
Member since 2017
I honestly don't know why this strain doesn't have more good reviews. It's one of my favourite so far. Very smooth, relaxing mental effects. You just feel so happy and find yourself smiling while pain is fading away and you just feel so relaxed. Disclaimer for all ladies out there: It was that 'tim...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for samiam67
Member since 2016
love the smooth taste, really help for pain. I would so recommend this to anyone dealing with pain.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NomDePlume5
Member since 2016
I got a high thc version and it is quite nice. Light and very relaxing without knocking you out.
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for oldfartincanada
Member since 2016
Powerful, ass-kicking, major league body high that lasts for hours and hours and hours. Lemony/earthy flavor that is excellent to vape but if you're doing a bowl, mother of Jeebus, this stuff burns all the way down. But it's worth it. The stoned sense of peace and contentment is ethereal. This high ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Digweed is a high CBD strain with reasonably decent pain relieving properties. It provides a relaxed feeling and a very mellow buzz. Overall a good strain but nothing outstanding about it.
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for billzipz
Member since 2016
Nice bud, real fruity on the exhale. Definitely relieves the anxiety and you can still function. It's a good day time smoke if you still have things to do.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy