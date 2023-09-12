Dip N Dots reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dip N Dots.
Dip N Dots strain effects
Dip N Dots strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
r........1
September 12, 2023
Hungry
Talkative
Tingly
I smoked this strain through a blunt and it had an amazing taste am aroma. It smelt like skunk or a very pungent odor. It tasted like cheese and it smells very gassy ⛽
b........d
March 1, 2024
Talkative
Tingly
I smoked this strains it has. a sweet and earthy strain that has a syrupy and gassy flavor with hints of berry and mint. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Dippin Dots is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers.
V........k
January 25, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Definitely wake and bake… Driving to work I was hype and ready to work… who’s ever ready to work on Saturday. This strain definitely goes straight to your eyes and finish off looking for a meal but yeah wake and bake for the win