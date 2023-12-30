Dirty Bird reviews
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
j........1
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
It got this bud from Theory Wellness in Great Barrington Massachusetts. It was one of their Theory x Exotic Genetix products. Has a classic nutty, pine, gassy type of taste (earthy). Smokes kind of harsh but after smoking for 14 years it’s nice to have a strain that tickles your throat and makes you cough a little. Very chill type of high. Relaxes my mind, helps me be introspective without my OCD getting in the way of my own thoughts (was helping to break negative thought patterns). I found myself wanting to be nice to everyone, it heightened my sense of empathy. Wasn’t possible to have laser focus with this high but I was still able to get things done, no couch-lock feeling. I love indicas that don’t make me sleepy or lethargic, will buy this again if I come across it.
j........e
September 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Takes the edge off my anxiety and put me in a great mood.
Z........g
May 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Enjoy everything you do,, ^ ^
r........2
June 15, 2024
it's an ok strain!
P........o
March 11, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Oh yes! This outstanding . Nice energetic focused high, had us laughing and having a great time. Definetly got things moving in the arousal department which led to some amazing sex. Smoke is pretty smooth, tastes a bit earthy but overall kind of a neutral taste.
c........6
January 2, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Very earthy taste with a wood and sage touch. For a 50/50 hybrid a strong high and relaxing effect. Gassy smell (this genetic can turn out very purple to almost black). Focused and creative effects but can easily send you to the couch.
n........1
August 7, 2024
Focused
Happy
Pretty long lasting, very speedy yet calming high. Very strong pungent smell and very thick smoke. Nothing wrong with it and I’m very functional at work, but personally not my favorite kind of feeling.