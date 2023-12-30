stock photo similar to Dirty Bird
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Scotty2hotty. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Dirty Bird is known for its moderate THC content, averaging around 18-22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Dirty Bird features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Dirty Bird typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Dirty Birds effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Bird, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dirty Bird strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Happy

Dirty Bird strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Lack of appetite
    25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Dirty Bird strain reviews9

December 30, 2023
It got this bud from Theory Wellness in Great Barrington Massachusetts. It was one of their Theory x Exotic Genetix products. Has a classic nutty, pine, gassy type of taste (earthy). Smokes kind of harsh but after smoking for 14 years it’s nice to have a strain that tickles your throat and makes you cough a little. Very chill type of high. Relaxes my mind, helps me be introspective without my OCD getting in the way of my own thoughts (was helping to break negative thought patterns). I found myself wanting to be nice to everyone, it heightened my sense of empathy. Wasn’t possible to have laser focus with this high but I was still able to get things done, no couch-lock feeling. I love indicas that don’t make me sleepy or lethargic, will buy this again if I come across it.
1 person found this helpful
June 15, 2024
it's an ok strain!
August 7, 2024
Pretty long lasting, very speedy yet calming high. Very strong pungent smell and very thick smoke. Nothing wrong with it and I’m very functional at work, but personally not my favorite kind of feeling.
