Dirty Bird is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Scotty2hotty. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Dirty Bird is known for its moderate THC content, averaging around 18-22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Dirty Bird features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Dirty Bird typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Dirty Birds effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Bird, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Dirty Bird strain reviews9
j........1
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
r........2
June 15, 2024
n........1
August 7, 2024
Focused
Happy