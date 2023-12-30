It got this bud from Theory Wellness in Great Barrington Massachusetts. It was one of their Theory x Exotic Genetix products. Has a classic nutty, pine, gassy type of taste (earthy). Smokes kind of harsh but after smoking for 14 years it’s nice to have a strain that tickles your throat and makes you cough a little. Very chill type of high. Relaxes my mind, helps me be introspective without my OCD getting in the way of my own thoughts (was helping to break negative thought patterns). I found myself wanting to be nice to everyone, it heightened my sense of empathy. Wasn’t possible to have laser focus with this high but I was still able to get things done, no couch-lock feeling. I love indicas that don’t make me sleepy or lethargic, will buy this again if I come across it.