Dirty Dozen reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dirty Dozen.
Dirty Dozen strain effects
Dirty Dozen reviews
T........9
January 24, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
earthy citrus smell, tastes earthy, nice high. But it is a little TOO hybrid lol. Like no lean whatsoever. I’m just uplifted regular 😂 very strange place to be but not too bad if you just want to be high lol
W........0
November 17, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This strain got in all the right places for relaxation and conversation I have a high tolerance and this is one of my favorite new strains it will not disappoint has a nice head buzz then hits the whole body five star cannabis in my opinion
J........y
September 7, 2024
Relaxed
I feel like this strain hits quickly . First in the head then shortly if numbed the joint pain I was having. My strength on my jar is at 34.65% and I feel it did well for me. I have a high tolerance and I get better after a batty and a half