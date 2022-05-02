Divine Gelato reviews
y........h
May 2, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Divine gelato or divine jelly is a cross of gelato and jelly breath. It has a raspberry jam type flavour and smell with gassy undertones. A real favourite every time it comes round, it has a distinct and unique flavour with a gelato like effects. Great for pain, anxiety or insomnia. It can be smoked in the day but not advised by amateurs. One of my favourites atm. Give it a try if you have the chance!
2........y
April 2, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Nice bud to smoke to in the morning and get on with your day. Chill.
w........e
May 9, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
BRAND: Aeriz / PRODUCT: Divine Gelato #3 FSHO Sauce Cart. Yes, Aeriz sauce carts are Live Resin mixed with distillate. Clean tasting terpene-tested aeroponic concentrate in functional cartridges that go down super-smooth. The effects are more nuanced, full-spectrum, and gentler on the inhale than distillate carts. Clear, distinctive terps. Aeriz' Indica sauce carts are gold if you can find them.
m........s
December 8, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Love this strain. It takes away the pain and makes the world wonderful again. Kidding but not really. It’s done miracles for the pain in my hands and helped take the edge off of the long covid fatigue symptoms. Really wish I would have found it in July not September.. it’s now my go to smoke.