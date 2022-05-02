Divine gelato or divine jelly is a cross of gelato and jelly breath. It has a raspberry jam type flavour and smell with gassy undertones. A real favourite every time it comes round, it has a distinct and unique flavour with a gelato like effects. Great for pain, anxiety or insomnia. It can be smoked in the day but not advised by amateurs. One of my favourites atm. Give it a try if you have the chance!