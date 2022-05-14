DNA Cake
aka DNA
DNA Cake
DCk
Hybrid
Euphoric
Happy
Creative
Vanilla
Diesel
Butter
DNA Cake effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, DNA Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to DNA CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
DNA Cake strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
DNA Cake strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 12% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop DNA Cake products near you
Similar to DNA Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
DNA Cake strain reviews(9)
Read all reviews
b........7
May 14, 2022
B........7
January 11, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
f........j
September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy