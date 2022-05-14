DNA Cake reviews
DNA Cake strain effects
DNA Cake strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 12% of people say it helps with Nausea
b........7
May 14, 2022
probably my favorite strain so far. feels perfect. a great level of clarity is kept with the nice indica and there's some type of sativa in there that makes you want to laugh at everything and be very happy. feels like gmo
B........7
January 11, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Actually a excellent flavor and instantaneously Ashley relief pain anxiety etc extreme monkey style strength you might have to control your consumption of high fat foods because any milk products will accelerate this particular strength
f........j
September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I must say WOW! The flower in particular has a great presentation from the nose, touch, and flavor. Experienced this strain in quiet nature with a small group to only enjoy how relaxing and functional it turned out to be. If you could come across this in flower, definitely worth every penny!!
s........6
January 23, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
“DNA Cake” by Legacy Genetics was what I tried, Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, only 24% THCa so not a banger, like Cakelato, but for 35$ not bad. Bud was 5 months old , but still smelled and tasted like Ice Cream Cake. I just prefer Cannect Wellness’s “Cakelato” @34%. You can’t beat Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mints.
j........3
September 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Absolutely incredible. Tastes great and gassy, lemony and herby. Absolutely perfect buzz and just enough clarity but still really stoned. Wow