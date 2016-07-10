ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Do-Over OG
  4. Reviews

Do-Over OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Do-Over OG.

Reviews

3

Avatar for TurnThatShitUp
Member since 2014
My favorite strain yet. The euphoric effects have been the best for combating my depression and anxiety. Highly recommended if you suffer from either of those things. Also, this strain does not give me the fog that I normally experience from strains with OG Kush as part of the lineage, so working cr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Photos