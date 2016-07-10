Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
My favorite strain yet. The euphoric effects have been the best for combating my depression and anxiety. Highly recommended if you suffer from either of those things. Also, this strain does not give me the fog that I normally experience from strains with OG Kush as part of the lineage, so working cr...