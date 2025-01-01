Do Z Dos is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Pheno Finder Seeds and made from a genetic cross of Sour Do-Si-Dos x Z3. This stony hybrid grows into stocky, low-stretch plants that bloom into resin-heavy bright green buds with purple leaves and accents; growers won’t have too much trouble, but should expect moderate yields after flowering at nine weeks. Do Z Dos has a strong Z palate—candy, fruit, and tropical terps galore pair perfectly with euphoric effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Do Z Dos, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.