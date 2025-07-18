Z3
Z3
Z3
Hybrid
Hungry
Creative
Focused
Blueberry
Pineapple
Menthol
Z3 effects are mostly calming.
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Z3 strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Z3 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
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Z3 strain reviews(9)
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s........6
July 18, 2025
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s a solid hybrid more so on the indica side, but leaving you completely slumped out. It has peppery undertones but it’s mostly sweet. Blueberry maybe? It does help with appetite as well, but not to the point where you’re starving.
f........4
November 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Tried Z-33 for the first time. I'm an OG Smoker from the 70s. I found this strain to be uplifting Taste is earthy. Effect is similar to Presidential OG. It hits you in the face up front buzz . Which I love. No munchie effect. Dry mouth so have a drink available. This Strain was purchased from Rarestone.com Premium Delivery only everything is Top of Line servicing all South OC I have also tried and rated separately on on Leafy .Speaker Knockers. Dairy Milk. Yoda OG all extremely stoney vibrant Crystal buds. Thick bud
D........7
April 30, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Love this strain, I live in Michigan, and got the strain from 710 Labs.... to be expected it was exceptional because of this companys reputation for Very Top Shelf.... all time top 10 for me!