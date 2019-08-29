Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Just what the Dr. prescribed. Hits you good first minutes but after that quick euphoric feeling, you get covered in a blanket of bliss, like butter on toast. Excellent strain, perfect for after work stress or accumulated anxiety. Feel all relaxed, muscles loose, great for yoga.
Docs OG Budder by Revolution Cannabis
Tingly sensation all over my body. Great for pain. Major munchies, food is amazing. At the tail hard to resist the urge to turn in and knock out. A real dome ringer you feel it right behind your eyes. Stress - melted. Great for a night in and a movie.
The budd...
first off I would like to say whenever I click on reviews on Leafly I don't plan on seeing motherfukers advertising selling weed and shit that's not why I clicked on this obviously I can get the weed because you know anyways sorry about the right the swedes pretty good it smells really good