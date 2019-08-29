ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Doc’s OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Doc’s OG.

Avatar for R_Evolution311
Member since 2017
Just what the Dr. prescribed. Hits you good first minutes but after that quick euphoric feeling, you get covered in a blanket of bliss, like butter on toast. Excellent strain, perfect for after work stress or accumulated anxiety. Feel all relaxed, muscles loose, great for yoga.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Reborngypsy
Member since 2019
Definitely made me feel relaxed and overall happy! Euphoric and content when taking this strain!
EuphoricGigglySleepyTingly
Avatar for SethSuccess
Member since 2018
Docs OG Budder by Revolution Cannabis Tingly sensation all over my body. Great for pain. Major munchies, food is amazing. At the tail hard to resist the urge to turn in and knock out. A real dome ringer you feel it right behind your eyes. Stress - melted. Great for a night in and a movie. The budd...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for pxnkgod
Member since 2019
The buds are fluffy and covered in trichomes. Idk if it’s the weed or not but I am having trouble typing this review cause my mind is relaxed and on another planet after 1 joint.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Killa87thrilla
Member since 2019
first off I would like to say whenever I click on reviews on Leafly I don't plan on seeing motherfukers advertising selling weed and shit that's not why I clicked on this obviously I can get the weed because you know anyways sorry about the right the swedes pretty good it smells really good
Avatar for Talonroloson
Member since 2018
this jar is too powerful for public consumption
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed