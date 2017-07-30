ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Diamonddallaspage19
Member since 2018
Really good after work strain and good for hanging out with friends as well
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Flarg
Member since 2019
It ain't nothin' fancy, but it works.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for mas0868
Member since 2018
I give it 4 stars because of the smell. It literally smells like dog shit to the point of where I barely wanted to roll the blunt. I was some gas though omm 😼‼️
Avatar for brookwithnoe
Member since 2018
F’d me up man. This thing is no joke. Did a bong rip right before a school dance, fell asleep on my food at Pizza Hut (the guys take the girls out to dinner before dances), drove around town in my beat down Jeep that had NO heat in the middle of winter AND ONE HEADLIGHT WAS OUT. Anyways, made it to...
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for Lotoweed
Member since 2018
I smoke a lot. This is one of those strains that lasts a long time. Freezes time.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for BabesTalkVAPES.com
Member since 2018
we have another form of animal extremist although this one of a different sort. Dog Shit is a Sativa dominant hybrid that is well known for its aroma, and taste which, as you can probably guess, strongly resembles dog feces. Made from Purple Zacatecas, crossed with Columbian Gold, Cambodian, and Afg...
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for kannabiscraig
Member since 2015
This strain was incredibly easy to grow. It was very resistant to all diseases. Grown under 600 watt LED and organically. During veg it definitely smelled of dog shit but quickly turned into a very sweet and sour fruity smell. The taste is very smooth and the high is all around great. I definitely r...
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed