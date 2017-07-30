Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
F’d me up man. This thing is no joke.
Did a bong rip right before a school dance, fell asleep on my food at Pizza Hut (the guys take the girls out to dinner before dances), drove around town in my beat down Jeep that had NO heat in the middle of winter AND ONE HEADLIGHT WAS OUT. Anyways, made it to...
we have another form of animal extremist although this one of a different sort. Dog Shit is a Sativa dominant hybrid that is well known for its aroma, and taste which, as you can probably guess, strongly resembles dog feces. Made from Purple Zacatecas, crossed with Columbian Gold, Cambodian, and Afg...
This strain was incredibly easy to grow. It was very resistant to all diseases. Grown under 600 watt LED and organically. During veg it definitely smelled of dog shit but quickly turned into a very sweet and sour fruity smell. The taste is very smooth and the high is all around great. I definitely r...