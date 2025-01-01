Dolcetto is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Kali Grown Seeds in 2021. It crosses Grape Truffles x Purple Moscato for a nose that reeks of a vineyard; musky earth notes belie strong floral and grape aromas once the dense buds are broken down. Dolcetto has a deep purple look highlighted by shimmering white trichomes. Don’t expect to get anything done once you smoke it—Dolcetto is a bedside companion. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dolcetto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.