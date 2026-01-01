Dominion Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid (~60% sativa / 40% indica) bred from East Coast Sour Diesel × Dominion Skunk, known for its high-octane energy and bold terpene profile. This strain greets the senses with zesty citrus, sour diesel fuel, spicy pine, and earthy depth, backed by a rich bouquet that’s as lively as it is distinctive. The effects hit with a bubbly, uplifting cerebral rush that enhances mood, focus, and creativity — perfect for sparking conversation, tackling daytime tasks, or inspiring new ideas. As the experience evolves, a subtle calming ease settles in without dulling the mind, making Dominion Diesel a versatile choice for daytime or anytime use. If you’ve tried Dominion Diesel, leave it a review and let others know what you think!