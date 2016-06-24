ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Don Shula
  4. Reviews

Don Shula reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Don Shula.

Reviews

8

Avatar for Callobg7
Member since 2019
This right here had me tripping! The highest that I have ever been. Great bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Koopday
Member since 2017
4.9** Personaly, weed can hardly get any better! I did not know of this strain until I stumbled upon it down the street. Not huge in taste/smell (though that is nice bonus), I focus on effect (it is MJ). Big diesel smell w little citrus to it. Holy shit, first it's a quick onset and very heady. A n...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bengelbach
Member since 2018
Got some of this from 'A Cut Above' in Denver. I was looking for a gassy OG taste and was not disappointed. Great strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for fullspectrumwizard
Member since 2018
Don Shula is the BEST weed out there right now in my opinion! Great, full body OG effects without locking you to the couch! Euphoric and upbeat, with OG body effects. THE BEST!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for LongFox
Member since 2017
Trimming this strain was enjoyable, great look and smell 👍🏻
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeUplifted
Avatar for morenz1973
Member since 2017
Just bought an 1/8 at the dispensary. The budtender said it was 32% thc, Best stuff they had in the building. Very nice uplifting and Stoney high with no couchlock. This stuff is amazing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dover88
Member since 2015
Best coach ever. Go Dolphins!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mL2502burn
Member since 2015
I walked into The Kind Room on South Broadway to purchase some Durban Poison, my favorite strain. The Kind Room is constantly in stock of really dank Durban Poison and for my luck they were out. The budtender recommended Don Shula and even said that it had allowed him to lay off dabs. I've been smok...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed