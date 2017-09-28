ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Donna OG
  4. Reviews

Donna OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Donna OG.

Reviews

81

Avatar for Lucki777s
Member since 2019
Just picked up a half gram Wow, very clean high, smooth hits soft and gentle but still strong. Named after Donna Godcheaux?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for InTheMorning
Member since 2018
I liked the flavor and the high was a nice hybrid, but it wasn’t particularly special. And my best friend hated it...was OK, just not memorable. Maybe I’ll try again sometime. Quite woody.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for razzles07
Member since 2015
Wonderful. Keeps me hungry and sleepy and is great for all my muscle and joint pains. Very tasty and lemony. Definitely a new fave
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Noell9906
Member since 2017
Very relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Donna OGUser uploaded image of Donna OGUser uploaded image of Donna OGUser uploaded image of Donna OGUser uploaded image of Donna OGUser uploaded image of Donna OGUser uploaded image of Donna OG
more
photos
Avatar for nik6si
Member since 2016
Am I the only one who doesn't like the way Donna Og tastes? I smoke it as a concentrate so maybe the taste is worse in that form? Not sure but I just can't stand it. I'm finishing this cartridge and prob won't be repurchasing simply for the taste. The high is nice though so hence for the 3 stars reg...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for kneepit
Member since 2016
Not overly impressed with this, feels like it has either low THC or high CBD. Taste is good but left me kinda flat. Not a bad flat but just kinda meh.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for StonerStig
Member since 2015
incredibly strong. made me dizzy after heavy smoking. this is a strain to smoke slowly and not for beginners. thc content of bud was 26%
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly