k........0
June 30, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Lemon cherry gelato x Girl Scout cookies x OG. Just helping to clarify the parentage of this strain. Very very tasty!!! 😁
c........5
September 25, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Sweet, honey, touch funky, this one is wildly complex on the nose. Pretty straightforward with the effects!! This one absolutely flew when we had it two months ago. If you didn't get a chance to try it I recommend trying it when you see it!!
c........e
June 10, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Stronger strain so I don’t need as much. Relaxed more physically and mentally, happy, giggly. If I smoke too much it can make me pretty sleepy and/or anxious.
D........a
February 8, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Looks good smells great it helps me get through my workday every day.
c........e
June 4, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
Dry eyes
This shit is intense. Very much a head high.
O........0
January 4, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sweet flavor from a disposable vape. Smooth,uplifting and don't need more then two or three hits.
W........e
April 12, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Nice strain , could definitely tell it's a hybrid!!
A........1
Today
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This strain definitely starts off with a stimulating head and body high that makes you feel comfortable and laugh at nearly anything but sometimes especially if you smoke a lot it can make u sleepy. Good strain for music or unwinding after work