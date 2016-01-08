Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bright green buds with orange hairs and crystals throughout, looks very good. Strong sour smell, almost citrus like lemon. Uplifting and Clear headed feeling. Took away a head-ache I had in less than 5 min.