5

Avatar for naturalheather
Member since 2016
This is a great pick me up for when you have things to do. I use it for my arthritis and muscle pain and it's just the right amount of pain relief without making you too tired to function.
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Vichrinox
Member since 2016
Very unique smell to this particular strain. Its a happy, motivated high that I prefer to smoke in the morning with a nice mug of coffee. I would definitely recommend trying this strain!
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Qweetyuiop
Member since 2016
Le silver royal was the best strain I have had in a while the taste the calming feel and then the third is the looks great all around
Avatar for tony1montana
Member since 2016
Fire ! Bright green sticky and full of crystals. Nice energetic head buzz
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for scubu22
Member since 2016
Bright green buds with orange hairs and crystals throughout, looks very good. Strong sour smell, almost citrus like lemon. Uplifting and Clear headed feeling. Took away a head-ache I had in less than 5 min.
