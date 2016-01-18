ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dorit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dorit.

Avatar for SophieGu
Member since 2015
Amazing indica, don't miss out if you have the chance!!
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 11thThesis
Member since 2016
This is a nice strain, no doubt, but as is commonly the case with MedReleaf their "top shelf" 15 dollar strains are inferior to the 12.50 and even 5 dollar strains. The hype around Tikkun Olam notwithstanding, this is a solid OG type flower with a predictable smooth sail - if a bit harsh when combus...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kushdaniels
Member since 2015
Very smooth when vaped effects are almost imediate good for quick pain relief and instint relaxation the whole world seems funny when u are flying on this magic carpet ride. Slightly less potient then its brother Eran both avaliable from Medreleaf.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for shupif
Member since 2015
חומר לחתונות
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for shaby
Member since 2014
mepil
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Adi
Member since 2014
It's nice. not too special..
HungryRelaxed