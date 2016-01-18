Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a nice strain, no doubt, but as is commonly the case with MedReleaf their "top shelf" 15 dollar strains are inferior to the 12.50 and even 5 dollar strains. The hype around Tikkun Olam notwithstanding, this is a solid OG type flower with a predictable smooth sail - if a bit harsh when combus...
Very smooth when vaped effects are almost imediate good for quick pain relief and instint relaxation the whole world seems funny when u are flying on this magic carpet ride. Slightly less potient then its brother Eran both avaliable from Medreleaf.