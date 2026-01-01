Double Dessert
Double Dessert potency is higher THC than average.
Double Dessert is a flavorful hybrid testing around 21–24% THC, delivering a rich, candy-forward experience true to its name. This terpene-packed cultivar features notes of creamy orange sherbet, sweet fruity candy, and a subtle gassy finish. Driven by terpenes like caryophyllene, linalool, limonene, myrcene, and humulene, it offers a smooth and indulgent profile. Expect an uplifting, euphoric head high that gently transitions into a calm, soothing body relaxation with a mellow finish. Balanced and approachable, Double Dessert is ideal for unwinding, social sessions, or enjoying a sweet, dessert-style smoke. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!
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