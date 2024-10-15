Dragonsmilk
Dragonsmilk is a hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between Dragonsoul and Strawberry Milk. With an average THC content of 20-24%, this strain caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Dragonsmilk's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood, reducing stress, and promoting a sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dragonsmilk when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects can provide therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Dragonsmilk's flavors remain undisclosed, leaving you to explore its taste for yourself. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Dragonsmilk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dragonsmilk, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
