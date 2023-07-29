Dream Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Candy.
Dream Candy strain effects
Dream Candy strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........y
July 29, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was a really nice smooth strain that helped me to finally get some sleep after 3 days of NO REST from stress and pain! Upon first inhale a berry and citrus almost peppery type flavor, smooth with no harsh affects like coughing my brains out. About a bowl in, my body immediately began to feel calmer, more at ease, the tension and anxiety melted away very quickly. No paranoia or anxiety thanks to the terps that make up this strain and also the strong leaning indica side of it. I got some relief from pain, and I fell asleep very quickly. Perfect for anyone with a high tolerance that’s having any type of problems with pain, stress, anxiety and/or sleep! Amazing after a long day to calm the mind of racing thoughts, bring relief to the body for pain, and also to help fall and STAY asleep for a while! Definitely a fan!
J........2
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Ok went to my guy today he had two strains and this was the higher end one I got both and wasn't disappointed in either but this yeah its great, i am so stoned writing this review and i smoke a lot for medicinal and recreational purposes this one covers it all it tastes terriffic def can taste the gelato heritage in this abnd the do-si-dos parentage and gets more awesomeness from the skywalker Og on theotherside - wow i'm blown away it tastes awesome skunky fruity kushy and sweet and it reaks the bud aas well as the smoke that accompanies it very skunky very kuchy smell great for pain, anxiety, hypertension nausea and stomach pains and GI cramping, muscle spasms fibromyalgia and so much more also has me feeling creative and uplifted without competely putting me into immediate couch lock. i give Dream Candy a 5/5 perfect bud perfect buzz, good dense buds and a good dense buzz. J . Spence