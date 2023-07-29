This was a really nice smooth strain that helped me to finally get some sleep after 3 days of NO REST from stress and pain! Upon first inhale a berry and citrus almost peppery type flavor, smooth with no harsh affects like coughing my brains out. About a bowl in, my body immediately began to feel calmer, more at ease, the tension and anxiety melted away very quickly. No paranoia or anxiety thanks to the terps that make up this strain and also the strong leaning indica side of it. I got some relief from pain, and I fell asleep very quickly. Perfect for anyone with a high tolerance that’s having any type of problems with pain, stress, anxiety and/or sleep! Amazing after a long day to calm the mind of racing thoughts, bring relief to the body for pain, and also to help fall and STAY asleep for a while! Definitely a fan!