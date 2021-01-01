ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dream Queen Glue
Hybrid

Dream Queen Glue

Strain Details

Dream Queen Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Dream Queen with Glue. This strain features sweet, peppery flavors that are accented by a gassy aroma. Smoking Dream Queen Glue will leave you in a deep state of calm and relaxation.

