ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dream Queen
  • Leafly flower of Dream Queen

Hybrid

Dream Queen

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Minty

Calculated from 25 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 343 reviews

Dream Queen
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Minty

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1967 reported effects from 256 people
Uplifted 56%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 48%
Creative 29%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

343

Show all

Avatar for fartysmoker
Member since 2016
this is making me want to make a list of fun and easy things to do if you are home alone. the only problem is my hands can't type on my phone that good right now so I have to voice text the list. The first thing is put makeup on and put music on in the background and it feels like you're living in t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
A beautiful child has been born of Space Queen and Blue Dream. Enjoyed in an O. Pen vape concentrate and liking equally to flower consumtion method. Verrry spacey unfocused fun with dreamy floaty starborn effects. Anxiety Blaster! Pain Zapper!...Rest Assured Munchy Magic...kick back and watch the p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for reformationdesigns
Member since 2012
I have to say this has been one of my favorite strains so far. The other reviews I saw were pretty accurate. This helped immensely with depression, stress, and replaced that nonsense with a clear, focused, happy high. I enjoyed music a lot more, I wanted to spend more time hugging my pets. Co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I have been vomiting all night from food poisoning. Towards morning I remembered that I had purchased Dream Queen specifically to have on hand for nausea. It has done the trick! No vomiting... just smoke it when I *start* to feel queasy. A specific need, a specific med.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Talkative
Avatar for TripBreaker
Member since 2011
I don't believe a "10" exists, but this is pretty damn close. PERFECT for depression. Functional, uplifting with the right amount of goofyness thrown in. Really puts a positive spin on your day, helps the hunger and you will be able to sleep at night. Best of all worlds. Blue Dream, Sour D & Skywalk...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappySleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
More linaloolLeafly flower for Green Crack
Green Crack
More creativeLeafly flower for Apollo 13
Apollo 13
More creativeLeafly flower for Juicy Fruit
Juicy Fruit
More tinglyLeafly flower for Lemon G
Lemon G
More linaloolLeafly flower for Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream
More popularLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More gigglyLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More happy
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Dream Queen
First strain child
Queen's Panties
child
Second strain child
Peach Cobbler
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dream QueenUser uploaded image of Dream QueenUser uploaded image of Dream QueenUser uploaded image of Dream QueenUser uploaded image of Dream QueenUser uploaded image of Dream QueenUser uploaded image of Dream Queen
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
7 cannabis strains with mind-focused effects
7 cannabis strains with mind-focused effects
6 Appetizing Strains to Pair With Your Thanksgiving Meal
6 Appetizing Strains to Pair With Your Thanksgiving Meal
5 Vibrant Pop Albums to Listen to While High
5 Vibrant Pop Albums to Listen to While High