I tried this via vaporizer, about .25 to .45 gram and it fucking rocked my brain.
It started with a general brain fog and blossomed to a full on smashed head. It made me feel like I just woke up at the dentist -- my face felt numb.
It also made my heart race, so if you're prone to tachycardia, ta...
Very heady and strong at first but tapers off significantly. My head felt like it was throbbing or beating when it hit me. I bought from native roots and was surprised at how dry the bud was. There is a nice pine flavor to it when smoking and it doesn't burn your lungs as much as blue dream did for ...
You don't need me to explain how good it is. Just look at the lineage. Blue Dream x Glass Slipper; Glass Slipper is Cindy 99 and Pineapple 99 The bud I smoked here in Longmont CO had the earthy skunk in the tropics flavor I would've expected from the gene pool. Obviously grown with care too. So I wa...