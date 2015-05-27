ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dreamer’s Glass reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dreamer’s Glass.

Reviews

18

Avatar for twinvision2020
Member since 2016
brought about creative words of art and stimulated the psychology of play,, used as a suppressant ii felt rejuvenated as appetite increased and sleep was achieved,, twin blazed 2 j's
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cambra710
Member since 2015
Looks beautiful, taste good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for saltrock
Member since 2016
I tried this via vaporizer, about .25 to .45 gram and it fucking rocked my brain. It started with a general brain fog and blossomed to a full on smashed head. It made me feel like I just woke up at the dentist -- my face felt numb. It also made my heart race, so if you're prone to tachycardia, ta...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyTingly
Photos

User uploaded image of Dreamer’s GlassUser uploaded image of Dreamer’s GlassUser uploaded image of Dreamer’s GlassUser uploaded image of Dreamer’s Glass
more
photos
Avatar for maxorourke14
Member since 2016
Very heady and strong at first but tapers off significantly. My head felt like it was throbbing or beating when it hit me. I bought from native roots and was surprised at how dry the bud was. There is a nice pine flavor to it when smoking and it doesn't burn your lungs as much as blue dream did for ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for goldenarches517
Member since 2015
smooth hitting, not an overview powering smell
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for MisterPatchoulli
Member since 2016
You don't need me to explain how good it is. Just look at the lineage. Blue Dream x Glass Slipper; Glass Slipper is Cindy 99 and Pineapple 99 The bud I smoked here in Longmont CO had the earthy skunk in the tropics flavor I would've expected from the gene pool. Obviously grown with care too. So I wa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for 1kylegnarly
Member since 2015
A fantastic sativa. I wish I had this in stock at all times. It's the PERFECT wake and bake for productivity. A few hits before work and you're set till noon! Pick up a sample and enjoy!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused