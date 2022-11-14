As others have said…this stuff hits. Period. 50 y/o daily smoker in the evenings and after 1/3 of a pre roll, I popped open my computer to do a quick 5 mins of work. 30 mins later, I was thinking about how hot the sun was at 92,000,000 miles away and how hot that fireball must be. No work done until after that endeavor. Ha. Yes, it hits hard but so so so good.