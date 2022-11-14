Drip Station reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Drip Station.
Drip Station strain effects
Drip Station strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Drip Station reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........r
November 14, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Great flavor and smell nice bud structure and buzz is phenomenal.
w........0
May 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Got a preroll from double jointed and I only needed about 1/3 to be completely blitzed and I smoke all day everyday so tolerance is high. This was a great high was so warm and fuzzy 😌😁
j........s
March 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Feels amazing, I feel like this is more of a sativa at first with talkative and reactive feelings. Then it goes down into a upper body high sedative that absolutely consumes you. Perfect for me these days. Just took a wind-down night time hit as i’m writing this..
W........9
May 11, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Batch I got is insanely musky with a great mouth coat, and has me absolutely fried. Old school STONED feel
T........4
June 20, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Tingly
Has a smooth, clean smoke. Good breakdown ( I don’t use grinders). Aroma is not too strong. I got a body buzz/ tingling feeling after a 1 gram blunt. I feel energized and I’m floating on clouds. Don’t really need to roll up again for a few hours.
c........y
June 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
As others have said…this stuff hits. Period. 50 y/o daily smoker in the evenings and after 1/3 of a pre roll, I popped open my computer to do a quick 5 mins of work. 30 mins later, I was thinking about how hot the sun was at 92,000,000 miles away and how hot that fireball must be. No work done until after that endeavor. Ha. Yes, it hits hard but so so so good.
g........r
September 25, 2024
Giggly
Happy
One hit and you’re on the moon. Good for week nights when you want to forget the day you just had.
h........3
October 31, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
well i thought it was pretty valid