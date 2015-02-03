Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban Cheese.
Smalls9009
Member since 2019
I’m a daily smoker and I took one hit out of my bong and already feeling the effects. I feel happy talkative more patient. I haven’t got irritated or aggravated either. I would recommend this for anyone having a bad day.
I really like this strain so does my fiance. Love it's beautiful nuts. Smells funky but it's a good relaxing hybrid but also get very talkative. Helps with our stress and depression. Helps with my arm pain also. We enjoy this strain.
Where do I even start... This strain has provided me with the most powerful and effective pain relief of almost any strain I've ever used. It was not what I was expecting yet it was everything I wanted, needed and more... After one puff I had approximately 25% reduction in migraine... Halfway throug...
I’m a heavy smoker and I use Durban Cheese for my morning wake and bake or a mid day pick me up. It doesn’t hit me heavy like some other hybrid strains. True to its name which pays homage to its lineage. You get the relaxing effects of the Cheese with the euphoria of the Durban Poison. I prefer each...
This bud is light green and airy in appearance. Has a really nice lemon citrus smell with an undertone if smokey cheese. Flowers are sparse in growing structure, giving it a soft feel to the touch and a nondusty crumble. Smoked in a bowl, Durban Cheese has a pleasant earthy taste with a natural lemo...
For me, this strain is more of a strictly medical and not so much enjoyment strain.
I have smoked this several times when I was just trying to chill and enjoy the day and it didn't really blow my mind. It didn't calm me down and wasn't ridiculously uplifting so I looked at it as a waste.
HOWEVER...