K........O
May 29, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Honestly, I haven’t had a lot of luck with Dutch strains in the past, but this strain finally did it for me! I tried a Dutch delight shatter, and it is the perfect stay at home during the day high. Gets me and keeps me sedated, but I’m able to focus and function. A bit heavy eye feeling, anxiety relief, and made me interested in eating, but not binge eating. Pain relief is a 6/10. I think this might be one of my new top 5 strains!
h........5
2 days ago
The "strain science" and main description contradict each other. Might want to fix that.