Hybrid

Dutch Dynasty

Dutch Dynasty

Not much is known about Dutch Dynasty from Phantom Farms. It combines the uplifting effects of Blue Dream with a little known strain, Dutch Donkey, to create a unique bouquet of berries and earth. The effects of this hybrid are balanced, offering happy mental effects and a warm physical high.

