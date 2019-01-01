Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Not much is known about Dutch Dynasty from Phantom Farms. It combines the uplifting effects of Blue Dream with a little known strain, Dutch Donkey, to create a unique bouquet of berries and earth. The effects of this hybrid are balanced, offering happy mental effects and a warm physical high.