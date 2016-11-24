HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Blue Dream strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

Blue Dream strain helps with

  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
Similar to Blue Dream near Ashburn, VA

Blue Dream strain reviews14,696

November 24, 2016
Friends, stoners, red-eyed countrymen, lend me your ears; for I bring unto thee a tale of the Blue Dream... T’was a calm April night, 2014 it was, and I had eagerly purchased an eighth of some pungent Blue Dream. It’s abundance of sugary trichomes, paired with the thick density of the bud was enough to bring a tear to your eye. I enthusiastically ground up the cheeba, packed a generous bowl and went to town. Eight minutes and a bowl later, I was beginning to assume that my herb wasn’t all that strong…but then it hit me like a 150-ton locomotive of euphoria. “Whoooa” was the only thing that I could say, as I looked at everything around the living room. Everything looked as if it were lagging behind by a few frames, and this cerebral adventure lasted for the first few minutes…but just when I thought that Blue Dream had shown me everything there was to experience about her, her sativa effects began to kick in. All of a sudden, I felt as if I was briskly cruising on a warm cloud, which was followed by an amazing burst of energy. Folks let me tell you, if you’d ever like to find out how an eagle feels when it spreads its majestic wings and takes to the air at 80 mph., this strain is a kickass tool to take you there. Finally, when all of your euphoric energy has been expended, Blue Dream ends her experience with a mellow cruise induced by her indica side. Call in at Jimmy John’s and order 12 sandwiches, fire up Netflix, and take it easy on the couch until you slowly begin to melt into the furniture, because you're going to start to drift off into your happy place; and as soon as you reach that critical point of relaxation, you’re going to sleep like a sloth on twelve doses of Ambien. Folks, I guess the moral of the story here is that Blue Dream is an outstanding and pleasurable strain that is fun for cannabis enthusiasts anywhere on the experience spectrum; from the novice user who is looking to have an easy-going yet memorable experience, to the seasoned smoker who owns a laser pointer and a cat, and anybody in between; but my review alone can’t depict the exquisite effects that Blue Dream has to offer. Roll up a liberal amount of Blue Dream, spark it up, and let her take you on a spectacular trip; you’ll be thankful you did when your mind is blissfully floating through the heavens.
May 7, 2012
I consider this strain perfect for my psychological problems. almost every other weed with this high sativa content seems to cause extreme paranoia but nothing at all like. i felt completely free and loving and more compasionate about myself than i ever have. i have always had an extremely low self esteem and even though i knew that during the experience my depression was lifted enough for me to easily cope with it. I have complex ptds from 25 years of emotional abuse from my mother and neglect from my father. and i felt more relaxed and compassionate about myself any every other person and i knew i had that in there. recomended for anyone that has extreme emotions disturbances about things that happend during your life. not recomended for medical conditions such pchizophrenia obsessive compulsive disorder bi-polasr disorder or anything along thouse lines. not depression though, it eased my depression which had readched a level were i was on suicide watch for 3 years. this strain made my happier and have a more controlled perspective on life while enjoying myself than any other strain ever. deffinately by far my favorite
June 27, 2016
Blue Dream is a favorite for my patients who suffer from anxiety or are looking for a way to stay relaxed yet focused while being productive. Motivated and relaxed.
Strain spotlight

Blue Dream strain genetics

Blue Dream grow information

  • Well suited for sea of green (SOG)
  • Average flowering time of 67 days
  • Yields typically reach up to 430g/m²
  • Can exhibit different indica and sativa phenotypes
  • Known to be susceptible to powdery mildew and spider mites
  • Can stretch when flowering

Photos of Blue Dream

