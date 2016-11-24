Blue Dream
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream strain effects
Blue Dream strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
Blue Dream strain genetics
Blue Dream grow information
- Well suited for sea of green (SOG)
- Average flowering time of 67 days
- Yields typically reach up to 430g/m²
- Can exhibit different indica and sativa phenotypes
- Known to be susceptible to powdery mildew and spider mites
- Can stretch when flowering