Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Earthquake.
Reviews
19
Bigperm18
Member since 2016
Very good long buzz. Smooth earthy taste. Very enjoyable. Burned smooth with nice white ash. Helped ease the stress of a long day after working a double shift. Unwound me nice n slow and set me up for great night of zzzzs
Excellelent Strain! Just took a bong rip about 15 min ago and Im on a good high from not having it all day. im currently smoking on a blunt of this purp👌 If you've never had it, i reccomend trying it as soon as you get tha chance to. To what i've read, its a new strain strain and has grown popularl...
Definitely a must try for veteran smokers. Me and my friends call these type of strains "creepers" where the high will keep building up.
Superb earthy taste and smell, and am currently baked like a hot bun from 2 bong hits, and its still building up.
It gives a very clear, focused and euphoric hig...