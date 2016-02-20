ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Bigperm18
Member since 2016
Very good long buzz. Smooth earthy taste. Very enjoyable. Burned smooth with nice white ash. Helped ease the stress of a long day after working a double shift. Unwound me nice n slow and set me up for great night of zzzzs
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Urwand
Member since 2015
I love this strain. Very earthy and woody, beautiful flower. Very clear yet relaxing high, definitely good for de-stressing and unwinding
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for StonedSpiritualAchiever
Member since 2017
Excellelent Strain! Just took a bong rip about 15 min ago and Im on a good high from not having it all day. im currently smoking on a blunt of this purp👌 If you've never had it, i reccomend trying it as soon as you get tha chance to. To what i've read, its a new strain strain and has grown popularl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mirageasti
Member since 2016
Definitely a must try for veteran smokers. Me and my friends call these type of strains "creepers" where the high will keep building up. Superb earthy taste and smell, and am currently baked like a hot bun from 2 bong hits, and its still building up. It gives a very clear, focused and euphoric hig...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for serpent00
Member since 2015
Nice stuff the taste is ok if you like Chem Diesel taste nice stuff for the day keeps you going with out the couch log
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for xypherous
Member since 2016
Really makes you talkative, really good flavor
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGiggly