On my top 3 favorite strains! It’s wonderful, the true hybrid with tons of medicinal benefits, work on the body and head/mind as it should be. Excellent for chronic pain like me (I was a patient with a medical card) especially with muscle spasms caused by nerve pains. It doesn’t make me feel too tired, I feel motivated to get busy without any pain, not like too tired that is a common effect with painkillers. It still helps me to sleep as well. Any time of the day. It also helps with depression and anxiety as I felt very positive and feel warm blanket of calmness wrapping my body and head. However I have to admit that when I first opened it and smell it I wasn’t expecting an unique scent that make me have some doubts to try lol but after the try it’s my ibuprofen for real It’s very difficult to find as it was found at a medical dispensary