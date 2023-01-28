East Coast Brunch
ECB
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Focused
Earthy
Grapefruit
Woody
East Coast Brunch effects are mostly energizing.
East Coast Brunch strain effects
East Coast Brunch strain flavors
East Coast Brunch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
East Coast Brunch strain reviews(2)
F........T
January 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
On my top 3 favorite strains! It’s wonderful, the true hybrid with tons of medicinal benefits, work on the body and head/mind as it should be. Excellent for chronic pain like me (I was a patient with a medical card) especially with muscle spasms caused by nerve pains. It doesn’t make me feel too tired, I feel motivated to get busy without any pain, not like too tired that is a common effect with painkillers. It still helps me to sleep as well. Any time of the day. It also helps with depression and anxiety as I felt very positive and feel warm blanket of calmness wrapping my body and head. However I have to admit that when I first opened it and smell it I wasn’t expecting an unique scent that make me have some doubts to try lol but after the try it’s my ibuprofen for real It’s very difficult to find as it was found at a medical dispensary
b........4
November 8, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Fantastic strain it’s very hard to find in my area at least but I found some at my local dispensary it’s pretty expensive but it’s an excellent strain for all purpose use I personally use it to calm my anxiety it’s fantastic for that. I felt cozy and clear minded and wasn’t very sluggish overall one of my favourite strains