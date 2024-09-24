Easton's Cut
aka Easton Cut
Easton's Cut
EsC
Hybrid
Talkative
Happy
Hungry
Earthy
Easton's Cut effects are mostly calming.
Easton's Cut strain effects
Easton's Cut strain flavors
Easton's Cut strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Easton's Cut strain reviews(2)
j........y
September 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Very functional strain. You will be able to enjoy your day/evening without couch lock, but takes the edge off. I would say this is the perfect strain for those who enjoy getting high but still want to be able to function and think straight. Highly recommend