- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........y
September 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Very functional strain. You will be able to enjoy your day/evening without couch lock, but takes the edge off. I would say this is the perfect strain for those who enjoy getting high but still want to be able to function and think straight. Highly recommend