Elektra reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Elektra.

Avatar for RavenJonise
Member since 2017
Almost instant relaxation and body high. I only smoked half a joint and I was so relaxed. Great for chilling, vibing out and anxiety
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CBD419
Member since 2019
I'm so happy I got to try this flower. I was taken by surprise just how potent this bud really is. Sampled out of clean glass so no cross contamination. Sourced from local headshop which stocks it from somewhere in Asheville NC. Don't underestimate Elektra's strength. Effects begin setting in just s...
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Lancashirehemp
Member since 2019
This is a great strain that gives you a relaxing body high .
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for peanutbutta
Member since 2016
This feels straight up like a glass of wine to me. You get this happy wash of relaxation then it mellows into something you can be totally productive on. I love it. Great for mood but also works on pain.
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ImKingBeam
Member since 2019
It's definitely an all day CBD bud. mood has increased and pain goes away within the hour. definitely my go to strain.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for JimmyQAdams
Member since 2017
High in myrcene so good for relaxation and couch lock effect, lineage is from AC/DC and ERB (Early Resin Berry). Day or night strain, great to mix with higher THC flower for balance and it's cheap. Earthy, pine, sweet. 14.9% CBD, .1% △9 THC, 0.7% THCA
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for max-dawg
Member since 2019
no special smell right from the pouch but strong smell when smoked. hits hard and can be dry/harsh but gives a good relaxing effect. not my fave but my mom loves it for sleeping.
RelaxedSleepy