Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I'm so happy I got to try this flower. I was taken by surprise just how potent this bud really is. Sampled out of clean glass so no cross contamination. Sourced from local headshop which stocks it from somewhere in Asheville NC.
Don't underestimate Elektra's strength. Effects begin setting in just s...
This feels straight up like a glass of wine to me. You get this happy wash of relaxation then it mellows into something you can be totally productive on. I love it. Great for mood but also works on pain.
High in myrcene so good for relaxation and couch lock effect, lineage is from AC/DC and ERB (Early Resin Berry). Day or night strain, great to mix with higher THC flower for balance and it's cheap. Earthy, pine, sweet.
14.9% CBD, .1% △9 THC, 0.7% THCA