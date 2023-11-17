Eternal Sunshine reviews
Eternal Sunshine reviews
C........3
November 17, 2023
This is my absolute favorite stain for getting things done around the house and helping my kids with schoolwork.
K........1
March 16, 2024
Taste is great and by far one of the smoothest buds I’ve smoked but better for someone who is not an experienced smoker the high was not there for me
b........z
April 30, 2024
I’m having this for breakfast. Time for work.