Eternal Sunshine
Eternal Sunshine is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hawaiian and Old Mother Ghani. Eternal Sunshine is known for its uplifting, energizing effects and lemony flavor profile. It features the terpene limonene as the dominant terpene, which translates to its citrus aromas and flavors. The average price of Eternal Sunshine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Eternal Sunshine is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Eternal Sunshine offers a well-rounded experience that can help medical patients with We are still learning about Eternal Sunshine's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eternal Sunshine, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Eternal Sunshine strain effects
