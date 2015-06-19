ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Eugene Cream
  4. Reviews

Eugene Cream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Eugene Cream.

Reviews

22

Avatar for Rdawg420
Member since 2018
Amazing strain really tasty
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for LavenderDreamz
Member since 2016
When you are looking for a smooth, sweet Indica that relaxes and relieves the whole body, then Eugene Cream is the strain for you! I love Eugene Cream to help me sleep, or to reduce any tension in my body! **Ladies** great for menstrual cramps and period discomfort!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for mobydickofdopeness
Member since 2016
Pretty strong stuff. A hazy, psychedelic head high with a nice body buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Eugene CreamUser uploaded image of Eugene CreamUser uploaded image of Eugene CreamUser uploaded image of Eugene CreamUser uploaded image of Eugene CreamUser uploaded image of Eugene Cream
more
photos
Avatar for zashay
Member since 2015
Eugene can be gloomy and rainy; you might need some cream for that. I find it to be calming for the body, and always seems to cheer me up and make me laugh more. A perfect fit for the name! Smooth smoke through and through
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for eugenelegal
Member since 2016
An energizing and inspiring head high. Plenty potent for my taste. In fact, a little too much can induce brain freeze, but that fades quickly. Would buy again. Nice herbal, piney flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for M88
Member since 2016
Very smooth, relaxing and social strain. Excellent for day-time use; a pleasant high but a little too mellow for my palate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ccw12892
Member since 2016
Excellent! Not a lot of experience with many strains but definitely recommend it for those trying to diversify their palate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings