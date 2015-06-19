Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
When you are looking for a smooth, sweet Indica that relaxes and relieves the whole body, then Eugene Cream is the strain for you!
I love Eugene Cream to help me sleep, or to reduce any tension in my body!
**Ladies** great for menstrual cramps and period discomfort!
Eugene can be gloomy and rainy; you might need some cream for that. I find it to be calming for the body, and always seems to cheer me up and make me laugh more. A perfect fit for the name! Smooth smoke through and through