Farmer's Daughter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Farmer's Daughter.
Farmer's Daughter strain effects
Farmer's Daughter reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
3........l
May 4, 2024
Creative
Focused
It boosted my creativity, kept me tic-free, and calm! Helps people like me, with Tourette’s and creative drive.
n........3
May 9, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is the first strain to completely Alleviate my pain. Including fibromyalgia, arthritis, and muscle spasms all gone with a few hits.
M........o
March 28, 2024
Creative
Happy
Feels like a nicely even hybrid. Relaxing but mentally stimulating enough to be active and a little more creative. To clarify on the flavor/aroma profile I chose: The "batch" I got some from was overall very mild in flavor and mainly smells of pine with a hint of pungency. Left a borderline skunky smell in the jar, but not exactly skunky. The mild flavor was prominently piney with a hint of mild herbal flavor. Quite nice any-time strain.
a........2
June 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Wow! This strain is amazing!! I've tried quite a few strains to help with my vestibular and anxiety issues and Farmer's Daughter strain was like finding gold. It gave me so much energy and an overall feeling of positivity and well being. Other strains make me feel too dopey and obviously stoned but with farmers daughter people can't even tell I toked. MEDICINALLY: Few years ago I had brain surgery and lost part of my sense of balance, my proprioception, and ability to converge my vision, Not sure what it is about the Farmer's Daughter strain but it helps connect the missing dots between my brain and the ability to do certain things I usually have a hard time with. My disclaimer is to only take a few tokes, too much will make you sleepy. Less is more. How beautiful is the tribute this strain is named after because ever since using Farmers Daughter I have had such a deep connection with nature and being outdoors. For me this strain is life changing and I won't try anything else!!
J........2
March 2, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Absolutely lovely full body high. I love that it is an homage to women in the cannabis growing community. Flavor is super bright and citrus-y
E........3
May 24, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
I suffer with bipolar disorder and it really helps me put my thoughts together and articulate them in a more coherent manner while also helping with anxiety
C........1
May 16, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain is so good I went back and bought more! Definitely hits more like an indica and helps knock me out quickly. Helped me on a mental health day to just be able to relax and let my body rest without feeling guilty iykyk… Had bad cramps that eased after a couple hits then dissipated after a couple more.
k........y
December 31, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Tried this strain in flower form. While being a 50/50 hybrid, I do notice it leans indica with the specific cultivar I got this strain from. It's slightly hazy with the effects and very enjoyable as a wake and bake or before bed sesh.