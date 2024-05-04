Wow! This strain is amazing!! I've tried quite a few strains to help with my vestibular and anxiety issues and Farmer's Daughter strain was like finding gold. It gave me so much energy and an overall feeling of positivity and well being. Other strains make me feel too dopey and obviously stoned but with farmers daughter people can't even tell I toked. MEDICINALLY: Few years ago I had brain surgery and lost part of my sense of balance, my proprioception, and ability to converge my vision, Not sure what it is about the Farmer's Daughter strain but it helps connect the missing dots between my brain and the ability to do certain things I usually have a hard time with. My disclaimer is to only take a few tokes, too much will make you sleepy. Less is more. How beautiful is the tribute this strain is named after because ever since using Farmers Daughter I have had such a deep connection with nature and being outdoors. For me this strain is life changing and I won't try anything else!!