Feels like a nicely even hybrid. Relaxing but mentally stimulating enough to be active and a little more creative. To clarify on the flavor/aroma profile I chose: The "batch" I got some from was overall very mild in flavor and mainly smells of pine with a hint of pungency. Left a borderline skunky smell in the jar, but not exactly skunky. The mild flavor was prominently piney with a hint of mild herbal flavor. Quite nice any-time strain.