Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Created by Archive Seed Bank, Fauxsido is a cross between F-Cut OG and Do-Si-Dos. Buds hold onto a green hue and have a beautiful OG structure, smell, and resin production. Packing a heavy punch, Fauxsido is a great strain for anyone looking to expand their journey through OGs.