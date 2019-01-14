ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fauxsido

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Fauxsido is a cross between F-Cut OG and Do-Si-Dos. Buds hold onto a green hue and have a beautiful OG structure, smell, and resin production. Packing a heavy punch, Fauxsido is a great strain for anyone looking to expand their journey through OGs.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Jnothins
Member since 2018
Pure bliss
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for .dAp.
Member since 2019
One of my absolute FAVORITE strains! Perfect for making any daytime activities more enjoyable! Uplifting happy energetic feelings which is great for a sociable smoke session.
feelings
Euphoric
Lineage

Strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
Fauxsido